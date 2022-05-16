Lucky Ali reveals he 'wanted to go away' from Mumbai after dad Mehmood's death, felt he did not belong here

Singer Lucky Ali has revealed that after the death of his father, veteran actor Mehmood, he decided to leave Mumbai. He said he felt that he didn't belong in the city. In a new interview, the singer said that he 'felt like a stranger in the crowd'. Lucky added that though he knew many people, still he felt like a stranger in Mumbai. (Also Read | Lucky Ali responds to death hoax: 'Resting in peace at home haha')

Mehmood died in July 2004 in his sleep in Pennsylvania, US, at the age of 77. The actor was seeking treatment for his health in the US. Mehmood has worked in over 300 films in his career. His films include CID, Gumnaam, Pyaasa, Parvarish, Padosan, Chitralekha, Chhoti Bahen, Love in Tokyo, Pyar Kiye Ja, Kunwara Baap, Andaz Apna Apna, Guddu and Dushman Duniya Ka, among others.

In an interview with Times of India, Lucky said, "I am not a person who stays at one place for a very long time. I need to move around, I need to wander, otherwise, I feel like I am stagnating. But when dad (veteran actor Mehmood) passed away, I realised that I, too, wanted to go away from here, because I felt that I did not belong here. I felt like a stranger in the crowd. I knew many people here, yet I felt like a stranger."

Lucky also spoke about his life in Bengaluru, where he now lives."I felt the need to go. Sometimes I feel like that in Bengaluru too. When I feel the energy is dissipated, then I feel like moving away from there as well. I love Mumbai. It is just that the responsibilities that my parents left for me, took me to Bengaluru. I do visit Mumbai often, and I still have my ‘Bombayness’ in me. I watch the sea, I love going to Carter Road and Nepean Sea Road and all those places that I grew up around. For me, it is like returning home. Mumbai is like a mother to me. So, yes, Mumbai is my maika (mother's home) and I am Mumbai’s mai ka lal (mother's son)!"

Lucky Ali made his debut with the album Sunoh, for which he won the Best Pop Male Vocalist at the 1996 Screen Awards; he also won the Channel V Viewers Choice Award in 1997. His next album was Sifar followed by Aks and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai. He is also known for songs, such as, Anjaani Raahon Mein, Nasha Nasha, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, and Aa Bhi Jaa among others.

He sang in films such as Sur (2003), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Anjaana Anjaani (2010) and Tamasha (2015). He has worked with composers such as AR Rahman, Vishal–Shekhar, Mikey McCleary, and Prashant Pillai among others.

