Lust Stories 2: Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome cheer for co-star Shrikant Yadav ‘the man who did not have a say’

Amruta Subhash, who plays a domestic worker in Lust Stories 2, has introduced the viewers to her co-star Shrikant Yadav, who plays her husband in the anthology. Amruta and Tillotama Shome play the lead roles in the film directed by Konkona Sensharma. Tillotama plays her employer in the film. Also read: Konkona Sen Sharma reveals what inspired her Lust Stories film: ‘My friend walked in on her bai having sex’

Who played Amruta's husband in Lust Stories 2

Amruta Subhash with her Lust Stories 2 co-star Shrikant Yadav.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Amruta Subhash shared a few happy pictures with her onscreen husband, including one with Konkona, who has directed the film. She wrote along with the pictures, “Got so many messages asking me who played my husband in Lust Stories 2. Happy that my old friend Shrikant Yadav is getting so much praise for this role! You must have seen him in Jalsa as a cop or also in Family Man and in Killa. What an actor!@konkonas @RSVPMovies @NetflixIndia.”

Shrikant Mohan Yadav had played a cop in Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's 2022 film Jalsa and was also seen in The Family Man and a 2014 Marathi film Killa.

A behind-the-scene picture from Lust Stories 2 sets

On Monday, Tillotama Shome also shared a candid picture from the film. It showed her lying between Amruta and Shrikant on the bed with Konkona sitting on the floor behind them. She captioned it, “Cheers to @yadavshrikant, the man who did not have a say. And yet said so much. From the set of The Mirror by @konkona @netflix_in. An incredible actor and human. @amrutasubhash I found the photo.”

Amruta and Tillotama praised for Lust Stories 2

Amruta and Tillotama as well as Konkona have been winning a lot of praise for their segment in Lust Stories 2.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Between Tillotama Shome as a working woman living alone, and her house help Amruta Subhash, it's almost impossible to choose who's the better actor. The finesse they bring to their characters is beyond perfection. In the earlier Lust Stories, we saw Bhumi Pednekar play the role of a househelp who gets into a sexual relationship with the bachelor she's working for. Here, Amruta takes things a notch higher with many more layers and dimensions added to her part.”

