Luv Sinha on Gadar 2: Initially my family was a little concerned because the role isn't lengthy

It's quality over quantity for actor, politician Luv Sinha. He sees no problem in opting for a small role in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's upcoming Gadar 2. He, who calls it a dream come true moment to star in the Anil Sharma film, told Hindustan Times in an interview how his family was initially concerned about his limited screen time in Gadar 2.

Luv Sinha on his role in Gadar 2

Luv Sinha will be seen in Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 as Fareed.

In Gadar 2, Luv plays the role of Fareed. Luv, who is the son of Shatrughan Sinha, teases about his character, “I have a guest appearance in the film as Fareed. I can’t say too much about him but he is a character who is aggressive. When our family is mistreated, we obviously want to act but sometimes our hands are tied. It’s how I look at Fareed.”

Fareed is among the many supporting roles in the Gadar sequel. Luv revealed why he accepted the casting offer despite knowing it's no lead. “I mainly did the film because not everyone has an opportunity to be a part of a film like Gadar. Anil and Sunny sir are obviously the reason why I wanted to be in the film. Even if not a large role, I am happy.”

Unlike many who might think it was Sunny Deol who suggested Luv Sinha for the part, the actor reveals he bagged it on his own merit. “I always approach filmmakers or directors for films. I don't think there is anything wrong with it. End of the day, some actors after reaching a certain stature, might not want or need to (approach) people but for me it’s fine. I have no problem approaching people for roles. Acting is a profession, it’s a job that we do. There is nothing wrong with asking for work. I come from a certain background and why should that stop me from approaching others?”

Luv Sinha on Shatrughan Sinha's reaction to Gadar 2 role

Luv continues and shares that while he sees it as a part and parcel of his profession, it was his father and family who were initially not onboard the idea. “I say this in a respectful manner, honestly, there was a little bit of concern in the beginning that the role is not lengthy. I had a discussion with my family. I said that it was fine. Gadar 2 is a film I admire. I have a dream to work with all actors like Sunny Deol, Amit Ji and Govinda bhaiya–all the legends I look up to. People may say ‘Luv you should have thought about this role’ but I always wanted to be in Gadar 2. I am happy to work with Sunny sir.”

Luv Sinha on Sunny Deol

Talking about working with Sunny Deol, Luv mentions how wonderful, kind and genuine the senior actor has been to everyone on the sets. “Sunny sir has a star aura. He will guide us, he helps to make the team get even better. When you have an actor like him, everything flows better. Otherwise, there are actors who won’t be bothered. He is so warm. I have known the family since I was a kid but to work with him as an adult is a different experience.”

In the film, Fareed reaches a point where his family is threatened. Does Luv relate anything to the reel character in that sense, especially when a lot is written every day about the Sinha family online? Luv says, “I don’t take social media very seriously. We can’t go and stop everyone from talking, especially when you are from a family with a good father who has worked hard to build a reputation. As far as my family is concerned, I don’t get bothered by social media. I am only on social media because of my profession. Social media is a drug that should have been banned. It has given birth to exceptional talents on horrendous platforms like Tiktok. I am very sarcastic when I say talent.”

He further explains his hesitation about the changing algorithm in the film industry. "When the industry is casting influencers and Tiktok artists, then you wonder why can’t you cast someone from theatre instead. There are enough actors who are looking for work.

“This might be a little controversial but when you go to a mid-level management person in the industry, they ask you how many followers you have. Do you really think these followers are going to get you five rupees for your film? They won’t. Followers are there for free. Everyone is buying followers nowadays. I won’t take names but there are actors who have more followers than Abhishek Bachchan. Mr Bachchan is more popular in so many other ways also other than his work; the Bachchan family is the biggest film family in the industry. So, when you see some new actor surpassing his number of followers you know daal me kuch kala hai (something is wrong). Engagements are bought also. I have more votes in my election than my followers,” he added.

While Gadar 2 helps Luv Sinha to scratch off one thing from his bucket list, he is all set to fulfil his other wish by working with his family. As many might want to see him with sister Sonakshi Sinha onscreen, he will be starring with Shratughan Sinha in an upcoming web series. “More than Sonakshi, my dream is to work with my father. I have been onto. I shot a series with my father in April. We have not leaked any images. It’s called Gangster.”

While Luv is looking forward to the series, how long would it take for him to sign a full-length role in a film? He answers, “I look for the right opportunity and role. It’s not just about being a so-called hero. It’s about being an actor and becoming a hero with your work. We have seen that happening in Bachchan’s case, my father’s and Vinod Khanna's case. Everyone wants to be the hero but the path is different. I am trying to find my way and it has taken a longer time, I don’t deny. It wasn’t smooth, I cannot pretend.” Meanwhile, Luv is juggling the responsibilities of a politician, actor, and doting son while also handling his ventures. “Somedays are tough, I won’t lie,” he admits with a smile. Gadar 2 is releasing on August 11.

