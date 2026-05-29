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Maatrubhumi first review out: Subhash Ghai calls Salman Khan's film a 'must watch'

Subhash Ghai saw the rough cut of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi with Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Chitrangda Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan.

May 29, 2026 11:40 am IST
By Vibha Maru
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While fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s next big-screen outing Maatrubhumi, the film has already received its first review — and it comes from celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his first impression of the film after watching its rough cut and called it a “must watch.”

‘A must watch’

Salman Khan in a still from the Battle of Galwan song Maatrubhumi.

Ghai shared a photo with Salman Khan along with Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Chitrangda Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan and others on X and wrote, "So beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film."

Maatrubhumi controversy

Salman on the challenges of shooting in Ladakh

Earlier, while speaking to PTI, Salman Khan had opened up about the physical challenges involved in shooting the film. “Of course, it is physically demanding in every year, month, day and hour. I have to give a lot more time now. Earlier, I used to finish all this in a week or two. Now, it takes more time. I have been running, working out, kicking and punching. In this film, all these things are required. For Sikandar, the action and character were different. But for Galwan, everything is different,” he said.

He added, “Shooting in Ladakh, at high altitude, is extremely difficult. It can’t be like ‘action karte karte behosh ho gaya’ (I can’t blackout while performing). For it, I have to take proper training. We have to shoot in freezing cold water there. When I signed the film, it felt amazing, but it is a very difficult film to do. Out of the 20-day Ladakh schedule, I have to shoot for at least eight days in that icy water.”

 
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