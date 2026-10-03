Maatrubhumi release cleared? Salman Khan war drama gets government nod after changes show China 'in a positive light': Report

It has been an unusual journey for Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi. The film has seen a title change, reactions to the teaser, multiple postponements, and lately, an uncertainty about whether it will ever be released. But a new report claims that that is all in the past now, and Maatrubhumi could be hitting the screens as early as next month.

Maatrubhumi gets government NOC: Report

Salman Khan in a still from Maatrubhumi.

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It had been reported that Maatrubhumi, which was initially about the clash between Indian and Chinese forces at Galwan, was either shelved or delayed because the Centre was unsure how it would portray the Chinese. Now, Bollywood Hungama has cited a source as saying that the I&B Ministry is now ‘satisfied’ with the new version of the film and gave it an NOC last week. Maatrubhumi reportedly underwent a series of reshoots after the Defence Ministry objected to its early anti-China stance. The report quoted the source as saying: “The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light.”

Maatrubhumi release date decided?

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{{^usCountry}} While the makers of Maatrubhumi have not confirmed this development yet, the Bollywood Hungama report even says that Salman Khan has a release date in mind. It mentions the source as saying, “Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the makers of Maatrubhumi have not confirmed this development yet, the Bollywood Hungama report even says that Salman Khan has a release date in mind. It mentions the source as saying, “Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period, when people would still be in a celebratory mood, would be apt for the film’s release. However, the censor process is still pending. The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film and the process is completed this month, Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13. A clearer picture in this regard will emerge in the next 10 days.” {{/usCountry}}

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If this holds true, Maatrubhumi may release in theatres a week after Nitesh Tiwari’s big-budget spectacle, Ramayana Part One.

All about Maatrubhumi

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year. Originally based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film reportedly dropped all references to China after reshoots.

Originally slated for release in April this year, the film was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce a revised release date. The makers debunked reports that claimed the film was shelved earlier this year.