Madhoo says her kids were fans of Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta; called her 'old-fashioned' after watching her film once

Actor Madhoo has said that her children were fans of Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta, when they watched one of her films and told her she was ‘old-fashioned’. It was the 2012 film Luv U Mr Kalakar that featured Tusshar Kapoor and Amrita Rao in lead roles. (Also read: Madhoo on sexism in films, why she decided to quit)

Madhoo talks about her kids and how they perceive her acting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhoo made her Bollywood debut with Kuku Kohli's 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and she also had her Tamil film debut the same year with K Balachander's Azhagan. The film starred Mammooty, Bhanupriya, and Geetha. She has worked in several other notable films, including the critically-acclaimed Roja that came out in 1992 and was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Asked if her acting is the same, Madhoo told ETimes in a recent interview that she would not have worked (as an actor) had she been the same. She then recalled the time when her kids watched her film and told her she was 'old-fashioned' in the film. She said, "I did a film in 2012/13, when my children were still in school. I did that film because it was completely shot in Mumbai and it was a Rajshree Production, Love U Mr Kalakaar. My kids took their friends to watch the film, and when they came back, they told me 'Mamma, you are so old-fashioned in your film'. It was a shock that my children come home and tell me 'you are an old-fashioned actor'."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "That was the time, when Krrish and all those films were coming out. My kids were fans of Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta. Right from my first film, to Roja and all those..it was established that Madhoo is a good actor. Now you do a film after a gap and your own children tell you you are an old-fashioned actor. That was a wake-up call for me,. after that I knew I had to change. As an actor the feeling remains the same but the projection has changed. So, now when my children like my work, I feel I am at par with Bella Hadid and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt."

After a gap of nearly a decade, Madhoo returned to films in 2008, when she featured in Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha. Later, she featured in Luv U Mr Kalakaar in 2011. Her latest outing was Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam which starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role of Shakuntala. Madhoo played her angel-mom, Maneka in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.