Samantha Ruth Prabhu quotes a line from Bhagavad Gita amid Shaakuntalam box office failure as she shares a new pic

On Tuesday, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently seen in mythological Telugu drama Shaakuntalam, took to instagram to share a new picture and quoted a line from the Bhagavad Gita. The line she quoted literally translates to ‘You have a right to perform your prescribed action, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your action’. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam has disappointing opening weekend, grosses less than ₹10 crore worldwide Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a new photo on Instgaram.

Samantha’s Shaakuntalam has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The timing of her post and the quote from the Gita hints that she’s not concerned by the performance of Shaakuntalam.

Sharing a new picture, Samantha wrote a Sanskrit verse from the Gita. It read: “Karmanye vadhika raste Ma phaleshu kadachana Ma karma phala he tur bhuh Ma te sangotsva karmani (sic).” The translation reads, “You have the right to work only but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

Meanwhile, Shaakuntalam has turned out to be Samantha’s biggest failure. In its opening weekend globally, the Gunasekhar directorial, which was dubbed and released in Tamil as well as Hindi, didn’t even manage to gross ₹10 crore.

Trade analyst Trinath had told HT that the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office with the lowest opening ever for a Samantha starrer. “Samantha’s films have always managed to register good to decent openings. Even her last release Yashoda, despite mixed reviews, opened strongly at the box-office. Shaakuntalam was rejected from the first show and after collecting around ₹5 crore on the first day worldwide, the film couldn’t recover at all. In the opening weekend, it didn’t even collect over ₹10 crore globally,” he said.

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha plays the central character Shakuntala, daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The project marked her maiden collaboration with director Gunasekhar. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Dev Mohan and Gautami in key roles.

Samantha will be next seen in upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She also has the Indian adaptation of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

