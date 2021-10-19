Madhoo says husband wanted to marry her after seeing her in Diljale, she’d tell him he sees her ‘like car in showcase’

Madhoo opened up about her love story with her husband, Anand Shah, and said that he was attracted to her after watching her in Diljale. She was speaking on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, on which she appeared with Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He actually saw me for the first time in Diljale and he thought, ‘I like this girl.’ We have a common friend, Andy Balraj. Andy was his friend and in those days, we were shooting a film together. Andy met Anand one night and he must have told him that he is shooting with me. So he got excited, ‘Oh, that Madhoo? Diljale?’ He said, ‘I like her’,” she revealed.

“Normally, people ask to get introduced or go on a date, but what my husband said was, ‘Get her for an ad for my company, a calendar ad.’ The next day, Andy arrived on set and he told me that his friend wants to hire me to do an advertisement. I said, ‘Yeah, this is my job, talk to my father and my manager.’ We had to go to Bali for the shoot,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Juhi Chawla is shocked as sister-in-law Madhoo reveals unknown fact about herself, asks ‘are we from the same family?’

On the last day, after the shoot was over, Anand asked Madhoo to marry him. Hearing this, Kapil jokingly asked if he wanted to save on the payment. She laughed and continued, “I wonder what I was thinking, I said okay. I didn’t think anything beyond that. I didn’t think about shooting after coming back or asking my dad or anything. I just said yes then and there, impulsively.”

However, after returning to Mumbai, Madhoo got cold feet. “I said, ‘No, no, this is not possible.’ We kept going back and forth, I kept swaying between yes and no. Finally, we decided to get engaged and whenever we would have a fight, I would say, ‘You don’t even love me. You look at me like a car in a showcase. You saw me in Diljale and said you liked me and just decided to marry me. I am not that person!’” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhoo married Anand in 1999. They have two daughters - Amaya and Keia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON