Madhubala's sister talks about actor and Dilip Kumar's love: 'He came to the graveyard but burial was over'

Legendary actor Madhubala’s sister Madhur Bhushan, who is 16 years younger to her, has revealed how late actor Dilip Kumar had visited his Mughal-e-Azam co-star at the hospital before her death. Madhubala and Dilip Kumar were in a nine-year-long relationship but broke up. Madhubala was married to singer Kishore Kumar until her death at just the age of 36.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar had featured in Mughal-e-Azam post their breakup which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar had said in his autobiography that her father Ataullah Khan was the reason behind their separation.

Madhur Bhushan recently revealed in an interview to ETimes, “She never forgot him. In fact, he even came to Breach Candy Hospital when she was ailing and told her that they'll work together again. He wasn't married then. After his marriage, they never met. He came to the graveyard but the burial was over. His family too came. They sent us food for the next three days. It was respect and no animosity.”

She also confirmed that Madhubala had asked Dilip Kumar to apologise to their father because BR Chopra had filed a case against them after their father didn’t allow Madhubala to join Dilip Kumar for the shoot of Naya Daur in Gwalior. “Dilip saab had come home after that and yes, Madhubala did ask him to say 'sorry' to our father. But Dilip saab termed him as 'dictator and difficult'. Madhubala reminded Dilip saab that he'd never behaved like that with him. My father liked Dilip Kumar. If he hadn't liked Dilip Kumar, would he have given his consent to his daughter's love story?” Madhur said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: On Madhubala’s birthday, her star-crossed romance with Dilip Kumar and why it ended in heartbreak

Madhubala was diagnosed with a hole in the heart (Ventricular Septal Defect in medical parlance) in 1957. When she was about to leave for London for treatment in 1960, Kishore Kumar proposed to her and they got married.

Dilip Kumar died on July 7 last year. He was buried at Juhu Qabrastan. He was 98 and is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. The two were married for 55 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON