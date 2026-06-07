Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor's reunion at Maa Behen screening sparks nostalgia; fans ‘want them together in romantic film’

Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor ruled the silver screen through the late 1980s and 1990s, delivering several memorable hits together, including Tezaab and Ram Lakhan. The beloved on-screen pair recently reunited at the special screening of Madhuri's film Maa Behen, and their reunion has sent fans on a trip down memory lane. Pictures and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, with many fans expressing their wish to see the duo share screen space once again.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's reunion

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit reunite at Maa Behen special screening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, the makers of Maa Behen hosted a special screening of the film. Apart from the cast, the event was also attended by Anil Kapoor. The actor kept it simple yet stylish in an all-black ensemble. Madhuri, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue and yellow Anarkali suit. The duo posed together for photographs and even shared a side hug as the paparazzi clicked away.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The videos and photos shared by several paparazzi pages sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. One fan commented, "Would love to see them again in a leading role." Another wrote, "Pls get them together in a movie again!" A third fan commented, "This duo is unmatched!!!!" Another wrote, "They still make a good couple on screen. I wouldn't mind watching them again together." One comment read, "Even today, their pairing is a superhit. They look so good together. Please cast them in a romantic film together." Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's films together {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The videos and photos shared by several paparazzi pages sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. One fan commented, "Would love to see them again in a leading role." Another wrote, "Pls get them together in a movie again!" A third fan commented, "This duo is unmatched!!!!" Another wrote, "They still make a good couple on screen. I wouldn't mind watching them again together." One comment read, "Even today, their pairing is a superhit. They look so good together. Please cast them in a romantic film together." Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's films together {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor first shared screen space in Tezaab (1988). The film emerged as a massive blockbuster and turned Madhuri into a household name, while their chemistry quickly became one of the most loved pairings in Hindi cinema. Following the success of Tezaab, the duo went on to star in several hit films together, including Kishen Kanhaiya, Beta, Parinda, Pukar and Lajja, becoming one of Bollywood's most successful on-screen pairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor first shared screen space in Tezaab (1988). The film emerged as a massive blockbuster and turned Madhuri into a household name, while their chemistry quickly became one of the most loved pairings in Hindi cinema. Following the success of Tezaab, the duo went on to star in several hit films together, including Kishen Kanhaiya, Beta, Parinda, Pukar and Lajja, becoming one of Bollywood's most successful on-screen pairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two were last seen together in Total Dhamaal. The 2019 adventure comedy, directed by Indra Kumar, also featured Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani, Vijay Patkar and Mahesh Manjrekar in key roles. The film was a commercial success, collecting over ₹232 crore worldwide.

While Madhuri is receiving praise for her performance in Maa Behen, Anil is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Alpha. The YRF Spy Universe film also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, although reports suggest it may be preponed to July 3.

About Maa Behen

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the black comedy thriller stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film follows a mother and her estranged daughters as they attempt to cover up a crime in a nosy neighbourhood where no secret remains hidden for long. The film was released to positive reviews on June 4 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON