Madhuri Dixit as she dances to Ali Zafar's Sajania and he can't keep calm. Watch video

Pakistani actor, singer Ali Zafar reacted to Madhuri Dixit’s recent Instagram Reel in which she is seen grooving to Ali’s popular song Sajania. The song released in 2006 but recently took over Instagram and became one of its most trending audios. Without adding any lines to the caption, Ali tagged Madhuri in the caption. Also read: Ali Zafar praises Arijit Singh for ‘bekhauf hoke pyaar ki baat karna’

In the video, Madhuri Dixit is seen wearing white pants with a white floral blazer. She gave a little twist to the original choreography of the viral song. It appeared to have been recorded at her house in Mumbai. Responding to the video, an excited Ali Zafar is seen on the right panel of the video.

Ali shut his mouth which was left wide open after seeing Madhuri. He also made hand gestures as he called someone to join him and started grooving to the tune. Reacting to his fanboy moment, a social media user commented, “This is so cute Successful fanboy.” “Koi ly jao in ko india yaar.....(Someone bring him back to India),” added another fan.

Ali Zafar made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Tere Bin Laden. He starred in nine Hindi films before stopping altogether amid boycott calls. After the Uri terror attack in 2016, Pakistani artistes were shunned from working in the industry.

Ali Zafar was last seen in Dear Zindagi. Talking about missing Bollywood, Ali shared with ETimes last year, “I certainly have great memories of my time in India. I hope we can mend ways and people of both countries get to connect, meet and work with each other.” Ali was last seen in a Pakistani historical drama film, Khel Khel Mein. He made a cameo appearance in it. He actively releases albums from time to time and also works for his organisation, Ali Zafar Foundation.

