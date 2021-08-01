Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit digs out pic from one of her vacation diaries, fan calls her a 'queen'

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a picture from one of her vacations. She also wrote an inspirational caption to go with it.
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit routinely shares pictures to stay connected with her fans.

Treating her fans with a gorgeous picture of herself, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit on Saturday reminisced about the struggles that made her the person she has become today.

The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood, dug out a mesmerizing picture of herself from one of her exotic vacation diaries and shared it with her fans and followers on Instagram with a special caption.

The snap sees the 'million-dollar smile girl' enjoying her time in the essence of nature's beauty. The Kalank star sported an off-shoulder blue and white printed maxi dress and accessorised it with blue shades. The actor kept her wet-wavy luscious locks open and bore a minimal-makeup look with her signature pink lipstick.

Sharing the picture, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm thankful for the struggles that made me the person I am today."

The snap, posted over the photo-sharing platform, has garnered more than five lakh likes, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.

The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Topics
madhuri dixit bollywood

