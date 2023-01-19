Madhuri Dixit dances to Qala's Ghodey Pe Sawaar, fans say 'she did it better than Anushka Sharma'

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and shared video as she grooved to Ghodey Pe Sawaar. She left fans impressed with her dance moves on Wednesday as she grooved to the popular song, Ghodey Pe Sawaar from Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan and Varun Grover's movie, Qala. The original dance video featured Anushka Sharma in special appearance. Reacting to Madhuri's dance, fans felt that she danced better than Anushka. Many fans reacted to her dance post. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on Indian Idol 13; fans are in awe of her 'thumkas'. Watch)

In the video, Madhuri decked up in green ethnic outfit with white embroidery on it, and wore matching bracelet. She left her hair loose. She danced and gave perfect expressions while Ghodey Pe Sawaar played in the background. She was all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. The song is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and music is directed by Amit Trivedi.

Sharing the clip, Madhuri wrote, “Balma ghodey pe kyu sawar hai (why is my lover in a hurry)?” She used ‘wednesday’, ‘wednesday mood’, ‘ghodey pe sawaar’, ‘trending reels’, ‘reels instagram’ and ‘explore page’ as the hashtags. Singer Sireesha Bhagavatula commented, “OH MY GOD!!! The best (three red heart emojis) My mom would be on cloud nine seeing this!!! Fav fav.” Actor Chitrangda Singh wrote, “You're love (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to Madhuri's dance video, one of her fans wrote, “She did it better than Anushka.” Another fan commented, “The queen of Reels is back.” Other fan wrote, “You are made for this song (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” A fan commented, “No one can defeat you.” “The epitome of grace and beauty”, added one.

Qala was a psychological drama, which revolved around a young singer, who was haunted by her past, while she tried to win her mother’s approval. It marked late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s acting debut in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma was seen in a retro look as she starred in a black-and-white sequence during the song Ghode Pe Sawaar.

Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari and co-starring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, alongside Barkha Singh, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, last year.

