Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Nene flash wide smiles in new photo: ‘Look for the magic in every moment’

Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, posted a new selfie with her on Instagram. The picture was taken outdoors and they had wide smiles on their faces.

While Madhuri was casually dressed in a white shirt and a large bomber jacket, Shriram wore a brown jacket over a grey polo T-shirt. “Look for the magic in every moment. #straightfromtheheart #DrNene,” the caption read.

Fans took to the comments section to shower love on Madhuri and Shriram. “You guys make my day every time you post a picture together,” one wrote. “Aging gracefully together, that’s the beauty of love, stay safe, wear masks,” another commented. Many also called them a ‘lovely couple’ and dropped heart emojis on the post.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and Shriram’s elder son Arin joined the University of Southern California. Shriram shared the update on Instagram and also posted a couple of pictures from the campus.

“Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything #DrNene,” he wrote.

In July, Madhuri said that she was ‘concerned’ about Arin going to college in a different country. “I just can’t believe how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said.

Currently, Madhuri is seen as one of the judges on Dance Deewane 3. She will soon make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Finding Anamika, in which she will play a superstar who suddenly goes missing. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.