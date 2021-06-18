Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi groove to Le Le Dil De De Dil on Dance Deewane, fans are all praise

Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi are reuniting for an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. The actors had worked together in the movie 100 Days. In a clip shared by Colors on Instagram, Madhuri and Javed stepped on the stage to perform on their hit track Le Le Dil De De Dil from the movie.

In the video, Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing a purple lehenga while Jaaved Jaaferi sported an all-black ensemble with a red jacket on it. The couple took to the dance stage and grooved to the track, impressing fans.

Numerous social media users took to the comments section and praised the actors. "Wow...wow," a fan said. "Amazing," added another. "Omg fabulous loved it," a third fan commented. "Firstly everything suits on MD and both danced like a dream," added the fourth fan. "Madhuri Dixit and Javed Jaffrey’s dance performances are fantastic!" a fifth fan complimented.

Both Madhuri and Javed are known for their dance. They both paired up for the first time in 100 Days, which released in 1991. The movie also starred Jackie Shroff and Moon Moon Sen. The movie was reportedly a remake of the Tamil thriller Nooravathu Naal.

Jaaved appeared on Dance Deewane 3 with his brother, Naved Jafri. The brothers were once judges of their own dance show Boogie Woogie. According to Indianexpress.com, in the episode, Dharmesh Yelande will be seen thanking the brothers for their dance show. Dharmesh opened up to say that his family was going through a financially difficult situation and when he won Boogie Woogie, his life changed for the good.

Over the past few weeks, Dance Deewane 3 has hosted numerous renowned celebrities. This includes Sidharth Shukla, Nora Fatehi, Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman. The dance reality show had also made headlines after numerous Covid-19 cases were reported earlier this year. The show's host Raghav Juyal had also tested positive in April and recovered soon after.