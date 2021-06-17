Madhuri Dixit directs husband Dr Shriram Nene's new video, earns title of 'perfectionist'

Madhuri Dixit directed her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, in a video shoot. Madhuri's husband has a YouTube channel where he often uploads videos about various health topics.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dr Shriram Nene shared a short video of Madhuri Dixit standing next to camera, and asking the crew for more light to be directed at him. "Getting directed by the best in the business. Not much to complain, is there? P.S: she’s an absolute perfectionist," Dr Nene wrote in his caption.

"Closeup ke liye thoda light badhao (Increase the light for the closeup)," she can be heard saying in the video. While Madhuri wore a pink top and jeans, Dr Nene was sitting on a stool in a red T-shirt. "So cute," one person wrote in the comments section. "Loved it," wrote another.





Madhuri and her husband recently celebrated their elder son Arin's high school graduation. They have another son, Ryan. In a post, the couple and Ryan posed besides Arin, who was wearing graduation robes.

“A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always #ProudParent #Classof2021 #GraduationDay."

Also read: Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin graduates from high school ‘with flying colours’, see proud family moment

Madhuri on her own YouTube channel shares food videos and other updates from her life in Mumbai, where she and her family moved to after living in the United States for several years.