Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in BTS video from photoshoot, Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor react: ‘Beautiful, classic’

Actor Madhuri Dixit has shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself as she got ready for a photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri posted the clip in which she was seen in a pink saree and traditional jewellery. The actor tied her hair in a bun. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit reunites with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC, poses with Tom Holland)

Raveena Tandon and Anil Kapoor have reacted to Madhuri Dixit's video.

In the video, Madhuri gave different poses and expressions as she looked into the camera. The actor was also seen doing her makeup. Madhuri walked and smiled as she posed for the camera. She also added Romancham's Aadharanjali as the background music.

Madhuri captioned the post, "'Elegance is the only beauty that never fades' - Audrey Hepburn." She also added the hashtags--Saturday, Saturday vibes, reels Instagram, reels India, explore, explore page, and BTS. Reacting to the post, Raveena Tandon commented, "Beauty (fire, raised hands, and red heart emojis)." Anil Kapoor said, "Beautiful .. classic (red heart emojis)."

A fan commented, "One of the most beautiful smiles in the world." "You are the best the one and only queen who can bring that Indianness like this... And that Maharashtrian charm ... Uff..," read a comment. "Your world and we are living in it," said an Instagram user. "Beauty with grace," wrote another person.

Fans saw Madhuri last in Maja Ma, helmed by Anand Tiwari. Written by Sumit Batheja, the film is a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on Prime Video. Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Anil was recently seen in the action thriller series The Night Manager alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the series also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar.

He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

