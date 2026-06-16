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Madhuri Dixit recalls being body-shamed for being ‘too skinny’ early in her career: ‘Isko kuch khilaao’

Madhuri Dixit shared insights on body-image issues she faced in her career. She encouraged focusing on personal passion despite societal judgments.

Jun 16, 2026 01:26 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is currently receiving widespread praise for her performance in Maa Behen. In the film, her character faces constant scrutiny from society for wearing sleeveless blouses. Reflecting on the theme of judgement and societal expectations, Madhuri recalled how she herself was criticised in the early days of her career for being "too skinny". In an interview with News18, the actor opened up about the comments she faced and how she dealt with them.

Madhuri Dixit recalls being bodyshamed

Madhuri Dixit recalls being body-shamed in the industry.(PTI)

Talking about how female actors are often body-shamed, Madhuri said, "You’re a public figure. You’re putting yourself out there. There will, of course, be some comments coming your way that yeh aisi hai, yeh waisi hai. When I had started out, they thought I was too skinny. They would be like, isko kuch khilaao (feed her something). When it comes to these things, people are very quick to judge. They judge you for putting on weight, they judge you if you’ve lost weight."

She revealed that, since there was no internet back then, navigating such remarks was comparatively easier. "But I believe that one has to take these things in one's stride and not pay too much attention to them. Today, because of social media and the anonymity that comes with it, people can say anything. But one should be more focused on what they’re doing and what they’re passionate about and enjoy and love doing. The idea is to love yourself," she said.

Released on Netflix, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and ranked among the platform’s top-performing non-English titles globally.

 
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