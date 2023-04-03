Madhuri Dixit reunites with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC, poses with Tom Holland; Shriram Nene seen with Zendaya

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene recently attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shriram gave glimpses inside the event and shared a post. For the event, Madhuri wore a green and golden outfit while Shriram opted for a blue jacket and pants. (Also Read | Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor stun everyone at NMACC day 2 event)

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene posed with Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland, Zendaya in NMACC.

In the first picture, actor Ranveer Singh clicked a selfie also featuring Madhuri and Shriram. All of them smiled for the camera. In the photo, Ranveer was seen in a black T-shirt, pants and a cap. The second picture featured Shriram and Zendaya smiling and posing for the camera. At the event, Zendaya was seen in a blue saree and golden blouse.

Shriram and Madhuri also posed with Tom Holland, who wore a white shirt under a black blazer and matching pants. In another photo, Madhuri re-united with actor Shah Rukh Khan at the event. They posed for a selfie, clicked by Shriram, which also featured Ronnie Screwvala and his wife Zarina Screwvala. Madhuri and Shriram also posed for pictures with Jackie Shroff and others.

Sharing the picture, Shriram captioned the post, "As Promised: Met some amazing old friends and new friends at NMACC over the weekend. Such a beautiful event. Congrats! (thumbs up sign emoji)." He also added the hashtags--Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, The Great Indian Musical, Culture At The Centre, NMACC, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Ranveer Singh, Ronnie Screwvala, Jackie Shroff and SRK.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "So sweet my sweet ma'am @madhuridixitnene N thank you so much Sir ji sharing with us precious pics." Another person said, "So very beautiful." A comment read, "Priceless." "Loving the pictures..," commented an Instagram user. Another person asked, "Madhuri Ma'am with #zendaya??"

Recently, Madhuri shared her pictures on Instagram as she got ready for the event. "Ready for a night of grace and culture @nmacc.india #saturday #saturdaynight #nmacc #nmaccindia," she wrote. The NMACC, situated within the Jio World Centre, was inaugurated on Friday and the fashion showcase was launched on the second day of the opening gala on Saturday.

The exhibition explores the layered impact that traditional Indian dress, textiles and craft have had on international fashion sensibility since the 18th century and features iconic Western couture and ready-to-wear designs inspired by India, from the 20th and 21st centuries. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Vicky Kaushal, and Karan Johar among others were also seen at the event.

