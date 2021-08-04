Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle takes centre stage in Tokyo as Israeli duo perform to it, watch

On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky from Israel competed in an artistic swimming event, in which they performed a part of their routine to Madhuri Dixit's hit song Aaja Nachle.
ANI |
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit's Aaja Nachle released in 2007.

The recent performance of Israeli swimmers during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics is proof of the fact that many foreigners follow Bollywood.

On Tuesday, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky of Team Israel competed in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary, where they performed a part of their routine to actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's hit song Aaja Nachle from the movie of the same name.

A video of their performance to Aaja Nachle has been doing the rounds on the internet. Indian fans are all praises for the Israeli duo for adding an element of Bollywood to the Olympics.

"Nach le Nach le …used by team Israel for #ArtisticSwimming at #Olympics2020 @MadhuriDixit #BollywoodInspiredOlympians #AajaNachle," a social media user tweeted.

"Entry of Bollywood in #TokyoOlympics and as usual there's some different level of energy in our Indian songs," another user commented on Twitter.

Israel's duo of Eden and Shelly were fighting it out to seek qualification for the final of the women's duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. However, they were not able to qualify for the summit clash.

Also read: When Padmini Kolhapure greeted Prince Charles with garland and kiss, was 'left embarrassed' later

The artistic swimming event in the Olympics consists of a free routine and it lasts upto 3-4 minutes. A technical routine involves five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes.

As per the official Olympics website, the participants are scored on the basis of synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography.

