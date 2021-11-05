Madhuri Dixit's 'happiness' knows no bounds as she holds son Arin close in new pic, see here

Madhuri Dixit flashed a wide smile as she posed with her elder son Arin and her husband, Dr. Shriraam Nene in a new picture. Although it is not clear if Arin, who is currently studying in the US, returned to India for a holiday, it was evident that Madhuri Dixit was happy to have him close by.

In the picture, shared on Friday, Madhuri Dixit wore a green top with a pair of white pants while a white cardigan completed her look. Meanwhile, Dr Shriraam Nene dressed in a pair of denim pants and a red coloured shirt. Arin opted for a white sweatshirt and denim pants.

Madhuri stood between her elder son and Dr Shriraam Nene while she held Arin close to her. She shared the picture with the caption, “Happiness” along with a heart emoji. Madhuri's younger son, Ryan, wasn't seen in the picture. Fans showered the family with love by dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Arin graduated from school in May this year. Madhuri shared a picture of Arin dressed for his socially distant graduation ceremony and wrote, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colours Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021.”

In July, the Aaja Nachle star revealed that Arin was heading to the US for his higher studies and confessed that she was ‘concerned’. “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern,” she had said in a video, shared on her YouTube channel.

