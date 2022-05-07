Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene drops her at airport in 2 crore Porsche; fan says, 'This is called class'

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene recently made a spectacular entry at the Mumbai airport. Dr Shriram Nene dropped his wife at the airport in a Porsche 911 Carrera S. Fans of the couple had some interesting reactions to their arrival and even compared them to Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also Read| Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's new Worli home as they give a video tour

A video shared by a paparazzo account showed Shriram Nene pulling next to the airport in his white Porsche, and a man rushing to open the gate for Madhuri. The actor bid goodbye to her husband before posing for some pictures, while he could be seen driving away in the background. Fans called them the "Perfect Couple." Meanwhile, some said it's a parallel universe where Shriram is Doctor Strange and Madhuri is his lady love Christine Palmer. Many applauded the couple's grace and class.

A fan wrote, "Doctor Strange with Christine in multiverse," adding "The Dr is an Indian version." Others also agreed with them. A fan wrote, "Her husband has gotten really hot!" while another commented, "They are so cute." One fan commented, “This is called class. They buy it and nobody gets to know about it, they just arrive in the car but there are a few wannabe who invite the press even while buying a car.”

Shriram was spotted driving his new car, Porsche 911 Carrera S, around the city last month. The rear-wheel-drive car is reportedly worth ₹2.14 crore on-road in Mumbai. The sports car comes powered by a 6-cylinder boxer petrol engine, and can reach a top speed of 308 km/hr.

Shriram and Madhuri recently rented a new home in a high-rise building in a posh locality, Worli. As per reports, the house was available for rent of ₹12.5 lakh per month. Their apartment spread over 5500 square feet is on the 29th floor.

Madhuri was last seen on Netflix's web series The Fame Game, which also starred actors Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul and marked her OTT debut. She will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Maja Maa, which will also feature Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, and Ritwik Bhowmik.

