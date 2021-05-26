Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit’s young co-star in Prem Granth is Saloni Chopra of MTV Girls On Top. See her pics
Madhuri Dixit’s young co-star in Prem Granth is Saloni Chopra of MTV Girls On Top. See her pics

Saloni Chopra reminisced about working with Madhuri Dixit in Prem Granth, as the film clocked 25 years of its release this week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Saloni Chopra was seen as a child artiste in Prem Granth.

Actor Saloni Chopra, known for playing Isha Jaisingh in MTV Girls On Top, took a trip down memory lane as actor Madhuri Dixit shared an Instagram post to mark 25 years of the release of Prem Granth. Saloni was seen as a child artiste in the film, which also starred Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Om Puri, Anupam Kher and Prem Chopra.

Sharing pictures from the sets of Prem Granth, Madhuri wrote on Instagram, “An iconic film based on a subject ahead of its time #25YearsOfPremGranth.” Directed by Rajiv Kapoor, the film was a cinematic adaptation of Thomas Hardy's complex novel Tess Of The D’Urbervilles.

One of the photos featured little Saloni. She re-posted the image on her own Instagram page and wrote, “Is your girl still the cutest or what?! When @madhuridixitnene uploaded this photo last night I fangirled so hard I almost forgot to edit it to go with my TL vibe.”

Saloni recalled her on-set interactions with Madhuri. “Fun fact: I have a ‘nickname’ (Tina) and a ‘first name’ (Saloni) - of course, nobody at home calls me Saloni. Little me didn’t realise that I didn’t have to introduce myself with both names, so when I met people, I always said ‘Hi, my name is Tina and Saloni’,” she wrote.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s friends click the best pictures of her. Here is proof

“And then every day on set, @madhuridixitnene would come up to me and go ‘Tina, what’s your name again?’ confused I’d say ‘It’s Tina!’... and she’d ask ‘no no, the other one?’ The next day, she’d come and say ‘Saloni, what’s your name’ - I would frustratedly say ‘it’s Saloni only!’ and she’d laugh and say ‘No, the other one?’... Evidently her sense of humour won my sense of logic,” she added. She also gushed over her co-star and asked, “ALSO… how is she THIS beautiful.”

