Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit’s pet Carmello excitedly welcomes her home: ‘All dog parents would relate to this’
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s pet Carmello excitedly welcomes her home: ‘All dog parents would relate to this’

Madhuri Dixit shared a video of her pet dog Carmello giving her a warm welcome as she returned home. Watch the clip here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit with her pet dog Carmello.

Madhuri Dixit shared a new video on Instagram, in which she was greeted by her dog Carmello as she returned home. In the clip, her husband Dr Shriram Nene is seen opening the door, and her dog excitedly welcomes her, wagging his tail and jumping on her.

Even after Madhuri sits down, Carmello does not leave her side, enjoying the love she showers on him. “All dog parents would relate to this. Share your videos & tag me,” she captioned the video, which was set to the song I’m So Excited by Zoom.Like.

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. “How cute,” one wrote, while another called her ‘an icon of beauty’. A third commented, “Madhuri ji good evening and superb cute video and superb ki ap apne dog ki itni care karti hai (it is superb how you care about your dog so much) madhuri ji superb.”

In an earlier video shared on her YouTube channel, Madhuri said that she and her family were hesitant to get another dog after their dog Riya died a few years ago. However, they decided to go and take a look at the dogs up for adoption.

Also read | Asha Negi on ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘It has been more than a year now, we all should move on’

“Jab hum gaye milne, pata nahi kyun, Carmello humko dekhte hi bha gaya. Bohot hi active tha, chulbula tha, idhar se udhar bhaag raha tha, khel raha tha ball ke saath, itna kood raha tha. Usko dekh ke, poore family ne immediately kaha ki, ‘This puppy is made for our family’ (When we went to see the dogs, we instantly took to Carmello. He was very active and playful, running around here and there, playing with the ball and jumping. When we saw him, all of us immediately said that this puppy is made for our family),” she said in the video.

Currently, Madhuri is seen as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane. She will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit

Related Stories

bollywood

When Aamir Khan spat on Madhuri Dixit's hand, she chased him with a hockey stick

PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:52 PM IST
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin graduates from high school ‘with flying colours’, see proud family moment

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

Who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time? Record making video shows

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP