Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture and pays tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj, Alia Bhatt calls him a ‘legend’

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj died on Monday. Actor Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and many Bollywood actors poured in tribute for him on social media.

Madhuri, who was a student of Pandit Birju Maharaj, shared a throwback photo with him and wrote “He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace.” She concluded her post by adding, “koti koti pranam (millions of salutes).”

Actor Alia Bhatt also shared his photo on her Instagram Stories and remembered the time when she met him back in 2018. She wrote, “Had the honour and privilege of spending three full days with Pandit Birju Maharaj in 2018 while I was prepping for Ghar More Pardesiya. I will never forget all that he has taught me. It was possibly one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences that I have ever had. A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art. Truly breaks my heart to write this post today. May his soul rest in peace."

Alia Bhatt remembers Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Birju Maharaj had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment for the last month due to high diabetes. He died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj said in a statement.

"He was with us when this happened. He had his dinner and we were playing antakshari because he loved old music. He was lying down… and suddenly his breathing became uneven. We think it was a cardiac arrest as he was also a heart patient. This happened between 12.15 and 12.30 am. It must have been just a minute or so. We rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, we could not save him. He died before reaching the hospital," Ragini said.

He was one of India’s best known artistes who was also a thumri exponent and even voiced a song for Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi, was from Lucknow's Kalka-Bindadin Gharana. He is survived by five children, three daughters and two sons, and five grandchildren.

(With inputs from ANI)

