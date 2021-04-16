Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture of her recent Maldives trip: 'Sunkissed'

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Friday shared a throwback picture of herself enjoying her time during the recent vacation in the Maldives. In the photo, she is seen wearing a floral top, denim shorts, sunglasses and a sun hat. She captioned the post, "sunkissed" followed by emojis.

Madhuri took the beach vacation in the island nation with her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

The snap posted over the photo-sharing platform garnered over 78,000 likes and fans complimented her in the comments section. One fan wrote, "You queen". Another wrote, "Mam you look tooooo gorgeous." A third fan commented, "Very nice." Many dropped heart and fire emojis.

She has been giving her fans glimpses of pictures and videos from her Maldives trip diaries. Recently, she hopped on to Instagram sharing a picture of herself against the sunset and captioned, "The magic hour." The Kalank star had sported carrot red shorts with a floral top. The actor kept her hair open and wore a no-makeup look.

Madhuri has been quite active on social media lately and had shared many pictures. Recently, she shared a video in which she is seen dancing to her iconic track Ek Do Teen on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, her dance reality show. Nora Fatehi, a guest on the show, also grooved steps with her.

Captioning the post she wrote on Instagram, "Ek do teen," followed by an emoji. Madhuri was seen wearing a pink lehenga and Nora donned a shimmery dress. The Kalank actor has been on the judges' panel of the reality show for all of the three seasons.

Also Read: Karan Johar's Dharma to recast Dostana 2, says official announcement will be out soon. See statement

She will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika. The plot revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without leaving a trace.