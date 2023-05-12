Madhuri Dixit thanks caregivers who looked after her late mother Snehlata Dixit like family, shares post on Nurses Day

On International Nurses Day on Friday, actor Madhuri Dixit singled out the caregivers, who took care of her late mother, Snehlata Dixit and treated her like family. The actor shared pictures of two of the nurses, Elsie and Rekha who looked after her mother before her death in March. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit welcomes Tim Cook with Vada Pao in Mumbai, he reacts ‘it was delicious)

Madhuri Dixit posted a note of gratitude to her late mother's caregivers.

On Twitter, Madhuri wrote, "Happy Nurse Day, sisters Elsie and Rekha. Thank you so much for offering your services with kindness and compassion and taking such good care of my mother, who you treated like your own family. We are so grateful for your support." She posted two pictures of the nurses with her mother. In the first picture, her mother and the nurse are jointly holding a bouquet of red roses. Snehlata is standing next to a walker for support. In the second photo, the nurse and Snehlata are taking a selfie.

Fans commented on the actor's post and commended her for thanking the nurses. One fan shared, "This is truly beautiful. You're the nation's daughter Madhuri." Another added, "Gratitude is the highest quality in a human being you are a very good person madhuri as an actress." Yet another said, "May the Lord bless your mother's soul...thanks to the nurses for doing their job professionally."

Madhuri's mother died on March 11 at age 90. Madhuri and her husband Dr Shriram Nene released a statement after her death which read, "Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones." Madhuri's father Shankar Dixit had passed away at the age of 91 in 2013.

Afterwards, Madhuri penned an emotional note for her mother on Instagram. She shared, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

The actor and Shriram had also hosted a prayer meet in Mumbai a week after her death. Several members of the industry from Subhash Ghai, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff to Sooraj Barjatya had attended to offer their condolences to the family.

Madhuri was last seen in the Prime Video film Maja Ma which was released last year.

