Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘hubby’ Dr Sriram Nene on anniversary with special video, it has a Dil To Pagal Hai connect

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating 22 years of marriage with Dr Sriram Nene and has shared a special video to wish him on the occasion. The video is a montage of their several memorable pictures together and with their sons, Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “22 Magical years of togetherness.” The tune of her hit song Arre Re Arre from her 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai plays in the background. It begins with pictures from their wedding ceremony, reception to many more pictures from their travels, from their son's convocation ceremony and one with their parents.

The post received more than 900 comments in less than a hour. Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari wished them in the comments section, “My favourite couple! Happy anniversary.”

Madhuri married Dr Sriram Nene in 1999 and moved to the US to stay with him. She took a break from films and savoured her role as a doting wife.

During her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Madhuri had shared about meeting him for the first time. She had said, “It was like meeting someone who didn’t know me. There was no preconceived notion in his mind. The first time we met he said let’s go mountain biking. I had not sat on a bicycle for past 20 years and I was like ‘ok let’s go’.”

Madhuri also claimed that there was hardly anything common between them. On being asked about what made her falling in love with him, she had said, , “I saw a little bit of something myself in him and something totally opposite in him. He would love to fly out of a plane on a parachute and I m like ‘I don’t want to do that’. In some ways we are totally opposite and I probably fell in love with all that.”