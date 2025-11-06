Madhuri Dixit's Toronto event organisers clarify that actor arrived on time, fans were wrongly informed it was a concert

Actor Madhuri Dixit faced significant criticism online after her recent live show in Toronto, with several attendees expressing disappointment over what they described as a “misleading” event. Many took to social media to call out the actor for arriving almost 3 hours late, while others called it a terrible experience. Madhuri Dixit attended a show titled Dil se.. Madhuri at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 2.

Organisers clarify

The organisers have now clarified their stance after the event faced heavy backlash. The National Promoter, Atique Sheikh, has issued a clarification stating that Madhuri was on time, and the issue stemmed from a miscommunication by a local promoter.

At a recent press conference, Sheikh explained that the event was never meant to be a concert, but a Fan Meet & Greet featuring a fireside chat and interactive session with Madhuri. He noted that some fans were wrongly informed that it was a concert, leading to misunderstanding.

“Madhuri ji has always been professional and punctual. She arrived at 9:30 PM for her scheduled performance and went on stage between 9:45 PM and 10:00 PM, as planned,” Sheikh stated.

According to the organisers, Indian Idol performers Shivangi Sharma and Tanmay Chaturvedi entertained audiences from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, while Madhuri also attended a Meet and Greet session at 5:30 PM. The promoters emphasised that there was no delay or lapse from the actress or her team.

More details

Fans attended Madhuri's show, Dil se.. Madhuri, at Toronto’s Great Canadian Casino Resort on November 2. After attending the event, several people took to social media to slam the organisers for promoting what turned out to be a talk show as a concert.

Meanwhile, Madhuri has not commented on the controversy around her first Toronto show. Instead, in her first post after the fiasco, the actor has thanked fans for a lovely first show, and announced the dates of the upcoming ‘meet and greet’ events in her tour.

Along with a poster of the tour, Madhuri shared, “Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November. Boston on 7th November. Chicago on 8th November. Houston on 9th November. New York on 15th November. #Meet&Greet #usacanadatour.”