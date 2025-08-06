Mahavatar Narsimha to release on OTT soon after box office success? Makers reveal real plans

Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated film, has become a rage at the box office. The film has emerged as India's biggest animated hit. Now, the makers of the film have reacted to the buzz around the film coming soon on OTT platforms and urged viewers to stay away from the rumours. Mahavatar Narsimha to not release on OTT soon.

Mahavatar Narsimha's OTT release

On Tuesday, the makers of the film clarified that Mahavatar Narsimha is currently available only in theatres and wrote in an Instagram post, "Stay away from rumours... We've been receiving a lot of buzz about Mahavatar Narsimha coming to OTT soon, but let us clarify: For now, our film is ONLY available in theatres across the whole wide world. We have not finalised any OTT platforms yet. Please believe only authentic updates shared from our official handles. Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive."

Fans of the film also urged others to watch it in theatres. One of the comments read, "The fun of such an amazing movie is in watching it in the theatre... We will see a repeat in Ott when it comes." Another wrote, "I have watched this movie twice in the theatre with my friends and family. It was a great experience... this movie is for the big screen." Another commented, "This movie is for the theatre only..."

About Mahavatar Narsimha

The Indian animated epic mythological action film, directed by Ashwin Kumar in his directorial debut, written by Jayapurna Das, and produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. The film tells the tale of Lord Vishnu’s half-man, half-lion avatar Narsimha, who emerges to protect the devout Prahlad and defeat the demon king Hiranyakashipu.

The film struck a chord with the audience and has been running successfully in theatres despite tough competition from Bollywood films like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2. The animated film has collected ₹106 crore at the box office in India and over ₹120 crore worldwide.