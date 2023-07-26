Mahesh Bhatt ignores question on Pooja Bhatt, says he is fan of Alia Bhatt; internet calls him ‘rude and partial’

Mahesh Bhatt was present at the special screening of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that was held on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. After the screening, in a video shared by Pinkvilla, when paparazzo caught the filmmaker exiting the spot, he avoided a question on Pooja Bhatt and instead chose to comment on daughter Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celeb reviews: Gauri Khan gives it 5 stars, Neetu Kapoor says Alia Bhatt ‘shines’)

Mahesh ignores question on Pooja

Mahesh Bhatt with Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

On Wednesday evening, paparazzo spotted Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan stepping out of the screening towards their car. Later, a video of the same also surfaced online on. When Mahesh Bhatt was asked about Pooja Bhatt, he chose not to respond to the question. When the paparazzo said they were fan of Pooja, Mahesh replied, "Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)." When further asked about how he liked the film, he replied, "Bohut kamaal ki (It was amazing)."

Many reacted to Mahesh's response and even called him partial. One user said, “What a horrid response!” Another said, “Advertising for his own daughters movie. He's weird anyway.” A user also asked, “why this discrimination inbetween two own daughters?” “That's rude and partial!” exclaimed another.

Pooja Bhatt to exit Bigg Boss OTT?

It was reported that Pooja Bhatt is currently out of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 temporarily due to medical reasons. Although the exact nature of her health condition has not been revealed yet, sources suggest that she will be making a comeback soon after the medical tests are done.

Neetu praises Alia

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan praised the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “One full fat family entertainer coming your way this Friday…” Neetu Kapoor, Alia's mother-in-law, also took to Instagram Stories and said Alia looks “shines” and looks “gorgeous.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan reunites not only with Alia, who made her acting debut as a lead in his Student of the Year (2012), but also with Jaya Bachchan, who appeared in his 2001 directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film also marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019).

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It will be released on July 28.

