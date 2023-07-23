Sunny Leone recalls Mahesh Bhatt offered her film during Bigg Boss but now his daughter Pooja Bhatt is part of it

Jism 2, the sequel of Pooja Bhatt's 2003 hit erotic thriller Jism, was directed by Pooja and written by Mahesh Bhatt. It marked the Bollywood debut of Sunny Leone in a role opposite Randeep Hooda. She was offered this role by Mahesh Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house back in 2011. Interestingly, now, Pooja Bhatt is a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, that is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

Sunny recalls her Bigg Boss stint

Sunny's autobiographical web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story stated that the former adult film star was offered more money than the winning prize of the winner of Bigg Boss 5. However, in a recent interview to Mid-Day, Sunny clarified, “I don't know what Bigg Boss winner makes. What did they make that year? I don't know. I did get paid. I first did not want to go (as a contestant on Bigg Boss 5) for many different reasons. First was safety and not knowing how people would react when I get there. In my head, I was like, okay this is a down payment on the house. Because I didn't see it as a future. I just got married so I was looking forward to a new start of life. So we thought we'll put a down payment on the house. And that's it. It was that simple.”

When Mahesh offered Sunny Jism 2

However, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt appeared as a guest on an episode of Bigg Boss 5 in order to offer Jism 2 to Sunny as her big Bollywood debut. “I didn't think it was real. I mean at that point, I didn't think it was real. Because I didn't even know who he was. They just said this is so and so from the film industry and everybody else was going bananas in the house. Oh my god, this person is coming into the house, this buzz was happening. I don't know who he is. But he's probably amazing. I mean he is really amazing, I later realised,” Sunny said in the same interview.

Sunny added that it was “crazy” that Pooja Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh and director of her Bollywood debut Jism 2, is now a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was with her at the premiere of the show when she got up and entered the house. “It's great how life has come a full circle,” Sunny said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON