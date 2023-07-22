Sunny Leone reacts to Russell Peters cracking jokes on her in his stand-ups

Sunny Leone was an adult film star in the US when she dated Russell Peters. She soon met her now-husband Daniel Weber. The two got married and moved to Mumbai, where Sunny became a Bollywood actor. They have three children, Nisha, Asher and Noah.

Sunny recalls relationship with Russell

When Sunny was asked in a recent interview with Mid-Day if she has seen how Russell has made her a character in his stand-up comedy shows post their break-up, she said, “Yes, I've seen it. I don't know if he does it now. I'm not upset about it. He can say whatever he want. It's okay. It's totally fine. If it makes people laugh, it doesn't matter.”

She added that they dated for a “hot second only.” She also added that it was a “mistake.” “He and I were such good friends and we had so much fun together. Everywhere I'd travel to in the US, there were a lot of places where he was at because he was doing a show. And we'd just meet, have fun, drink, go out and just be really silly and really funny. And all of a sudden, we messed up by just going on a date,” Sunny said in the same interview.

Sunny says she'd love to meet Russell again

Sunny added that while they went their separate ways, she'd be really happy to see him again “even if he did talk sh*t in his stand-ups.”

There's even a character named Rusty, modelled on Russell, in Sunny's autobiographical web show Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story, streaming on ZEE5. And her husband Daniel's character goes on to beat Rusty because he was cracking a joke on Sunny. However, Sunny clarified in the interview that that bit was ‘sensationalised’ in the show.

Sunny revealed that since she met Daniel immediately after her break-up with Russell, it'd have been weird for her to be in touch with both. So she had to let her friendship with Russell go so she could marry Daniel eventually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON