Sunny Leone thanks husband Daniel Weber for his selflessness, says ‘you literally saved my life’. See his response

Sunny Leone recently made her Cannes debut and was accompanied by husband Daniel Weber on the red carpet. She has now penned a sweet note for Daniel for being by her side for 15 years. She shared the note along with two videos from Cannes Film Festival 2023, one of which showed the couple sharing a kiss, while posing for photographs before entering the venue for the screening of her film, Kennedy. Also read: Anurag Kashyap on why he chose Sunny Leone for Kennedy Sunny Leone made her debut at Cannes Film Festival this week.

Sunny wrote, “God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!”

Reacting to her post, Daniel wrote, “You earned everything you have achieved!!!!! With or without me !!!! I love you!!!!! It’s just the beginning!!!!” along with a few heart and raised hands emojis.

Kennedy screening at Cannes 2023

Sunny wore a beige Naja Saade gown with a waist-high slit and a cape as she attended the red carpet event. She paired it with very little earrings and had her side-parted hair neatly tied in a bun. Daniel joined her on the red carpet in a black suit. They were also accompanied by Kennedy director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat.

Sharing a solo picture of her Cannes look, she wrote on Instagram, “The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!” Sharing a picture with Anurag and Rahul, she wrote, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!”

All about Kennedy

Kennedy was one of the three Indian films selected for screening at Cannes this season. Sunny plays Charlie in Kennedy who deals with the male gaze and uses it for her own benefit. Rahul plays the titular character, a cop assumed to be dead but looking for redemption. It also stars Abhilash Thapaliyal, Megha Burman and Mohit Takalkar in pivotal roles.

