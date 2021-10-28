Mahesh Bhatt lauds daughter Alia Bhatt: ‘In 2 years, she had made more money than I did in 50 years’

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Student of The Year in 2012, has now become one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Now in a latest interview, Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has lauded his daughter for her achievements and said that “She is not an extension of her parents."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new interview, Mahesh spoke about Alia's work ethic. “She is not an extension of her parents. She is a fire of her own. Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with a ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy,” he told Elle magazine.

He added, "The world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again. This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for ₹500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia played the lead role in Karan Johar's teenage romance drama, Student of the Year but also had a small role as a child actor in 1999 film, Sangharsh. After SOTY, she appeared in films such as, Highway, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Raazi. In 2019, Alia became the highest-earning woman on the Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, beating both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Read More: Alia Bhatt in bodysuit and pants is caught up in retro vibes and we are obsessed

Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in 2022. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia will play the madame of brothel, who becomes a mafia queen, in the film. The movie is based on a story adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Alia also has RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie also stars Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

Alia's other projects include Darlings with Shefali Shah, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanaka Chopra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Takht, a Mughal period drama, directed by Karan Johar.