Mahesh Bhatt singing ‘happy birthday’ for little Alia Bhatt, her calling Soni Razdan 'mama' is cutest thing on internet

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are parents to a baby girl. Neither their family members nor their industry friends and fans can keep calm about the arrival of their daughter. Since the couple is yet to reveal the face of the child or share a picture of the little one on social media, fans are sharing a childhood video of Alia sitting on her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's tummy. Also read: Fans revisit Ranbir Kapoor's ad with young girl, Alia Bhatt's childhood pics after arrival of their baby. Watch

The video shows Mahesh Bhatt talking on phone while lying on the bed. A toddler Alia is seen sitting on his tummy in a pink frock. While talking on phone, he also sings, “happy birthday” for “darling Alia”. Soni Razdan's voice is also heard in the video and Alia even calls her “mama”.

As the video was shared on HT City's Instagram page, a fan commented, “How she said mama, haha cute.” Ahead of Alia's delivery, Mahesh had told ETimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life.”

As fans celebrated the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's baby girl, an old biscuit ad featuring Ranbir playing with a child actor also appeared online. Fans also circulated Alia's childhood pics to talk about how her daughter would look like.

Alia delivered the baby girl at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai around noon on Sunday. She broke the news by sharing on Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives : Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

Soon, the entire Bollywood started congratulating the couple. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote on Instagram that she “may never stop weeping”. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni addressed herself as “bua (aunt)” and said that she is in love with the baby already. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma also congratulated the couple on the baby news.

