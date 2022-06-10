Mahima Chaudhry wears a wig on The Signature sets after cancer recovery, Anupam Kher teases her. Watch

Actor Mahima Chaudhry is all set for her comeback film, The Signature with Anupam Kher. On Friday she shared a video of herself from the film set where she is seen wearing a saree and a wig. She recently revealed her cancer diagnosis and said that she has now recovered. (Also read: Mahima Chaudhry says her daughter didn’t go to school during her cancer recovery: ‘She didn't want to risk Covid')

The video begins with Mahima holding a film script as Anupam is heard asking her the name of the film. To this, Mahima replied, “Last Signature” and Anupam hinted her to remove ‘Last’ from the title. While she said ‘Signature’, the senior actor corrected her again and said, “Mahima, remember the name”. He also introduced the film director Gajendra Ahire in the video. They are filming in Lucknow.

The Signature marks Anupam’s 525th film in his acting career. When asked about her thoughts on working with Anupam, Mahima said that she is nervous. “I am having a lot of fun. And, you are taking my class,” added the Dhadkan actor, jokingly. She also called Anupam a ‘brilliant’ actor.

On Thursday, Anupam broke the news about Mahima’s cancer on social media. He shared a video in which she revealed that The Kashmir Files actor approached her for The Signature while she was undergoing treatment in a hospital. She also said that she could’s take up work offers as she had no hair. She added that she accepted to work on Anupam’s 525th film and asked him if she could use a wig on the film sets.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

Mahima was last seen in the 2016 Bengali film, Dark Chocolate.

