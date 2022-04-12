Mahima Makwana is yet to sign her second project; says there is a lot of uncertainty

It has been almost six months since actor Mahima Makwana’s debut film Antim: The Final Truth released after much delays due to the pandemic. But, she is yet to sign her next. That’s because of the uncertainty attached with the industry, which is leading to fear of going out of sight.

“I don’t know why people don’t talk about the uncertainty of the industry enough? It is part of our everyday life. Right now, people have been asking me, ‘What I am upto after Antim’. And I have been auditioning and have been approached for certain things,” she says, adding, “But there is a lot of uncertainty and there’s also fear that every actor and creative person faces and that is going out of sight and going out of mind.”

Makwana calls it a tough job, sharing that she has immense respect for people who keep running the kitchen in their houses.

“But at the end of the day, you want to do it because you are passionate. And you dreamt of seeing yourself on the big screen,” says the actor, who has worked on the small screen.

Makwana goes on to laud Shruti Seth for her viral post on duality of art and expresses, “She told the truth because I don’t know if I would have a job tomorrow. If I had a job today, I don’t know if I still would have a job the next morning. It is all about giving your best to the opportunity that you have in hand.”

And being in the industry, she puts, has changed as a person. “I would have been a different person if I was not a part of the industry. Being in the industry has made me alert, ambitious, passionate, as well as hard working. The one thing that has been a constant is to not let my roots go,” she signs off.