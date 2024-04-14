Maidaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film continues to do well, mints 6 cr

Maidaan box office collection day 4: The sports drama with Ajay Devgn in the lead received positive response from the audience. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected over ₹ 6 crore at the box office in India. The film is directed by Amit R Sharma and is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim. (Also Read: 8 times Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office before Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan.

The report states that Maidaan has now minted around ₹ 6.25 crore as per early estimates. It is the highest single day collection for the film so far, yet the numbers have not been able to reach double digits.

On its opening day, Maidaan collected ₹ 4.5 crore. On its second and third day, the film minted ₹ 2.75 crore and ₹ 5.75 crore respectively. With day 4 collection into account, Maidaan has managed to mint ₹ 21.85 crore so far. The report also stated that Maidaan had around 24.29% Hindi Occupancy on its fourth day.

Maidaan is facing stiff competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is an action spectacle directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has collected over ₹40 cr so far.

Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The musical score is by AR Rahman. The Hindustan Times review of the film added, "Ajay has given his all to this understated yet strong character, and he is undeniably the soul of the film. Very different from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan in Chak De, Ajay brings his own swag on screen with a cigarette perpetually between his fingers throughout the film and letting his eyes do the talking. With the aura that he has, his restrained yet stirring performance brings in so much of gravitas to the film. In a way, it was a blessing in disguise that he isn't burdened to copy or adapt the mannerisms of Rahim, perhaps that's why I saw more of Ajay on screen than coach Rahim."

