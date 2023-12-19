Main Atal Hoon Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in an inspirational tale

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to bring his magic on the big screen as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his next, Mai ATAL Hoon. On Tuesday, the makers dropped a teaser from the film. The trailer will be out on Wednesday. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi meets Yogi Adityanath as he films Main Atal Hoon in Lucknow Main ATAL Hoon Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a still.

Mai ATAL Hoon teaser

The teaser introduces Pankaj as the PM. While he isn't an exact replica of Vajpayee, going by his looks, but it's his talking style and dressing sense that can remind people of the one and only India's three-time Prime Minister. It also features his famous kamal remark as Pankaj says, “Dalo ke iss dal-dal k bech, ek kamal khilana hoga (we have to bring a change).”

Reacting to the teaser, many have shared their excitement for the film. One such fan wrote in the comment section, “Just justified the character.” “Wah nice movie,” added another.

The biopic will take the fans inside the inspirational journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Previously, a motion poster was unveiled by the makers.

About Main ATAL Hoon

Main ATAL Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav and backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film script is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, and Salim-Sulaiman scored the music. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The film will be released in theatres on January 24.

Talking about the experience of filming Main ATAL Hoon, Pankaj earlier said in a statement, "Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon."

“I have seen Pankaj Ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country,” added director Ravi Jadhav about his actor.

