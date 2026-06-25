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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 14: Imtiaz Ali film holds steady at end of 2nd week, collects 34 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in the lead roles.

Jun 25, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 14: Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga hit theatres on June 12, 2026, and its box office run has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, the film initially had a quiet start. Facing stiff competition at the box office, it had a merely decent first week, leading many to write it off and predict it was heading for a flop.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 14: Imtiaz Ali film sees dip on second Thursday.

However, the tide turned dramatically in the second week. Backed by glowing word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a massive surge in ticket sales. Audiences fell in love with the performances, and the soundtrack quickly took over the charts, breathing new life into its theatrical run. Now, as the film wraps up its second week, the momentum continues to hold its ground. It’s rare to see a movie reverse its fortunes so drastically through pure audience appreciation.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga brought in an estimated 2.16 crore net in India on its second Thursday, marking a noticeable dip from the days prior. This kind of drop is pretty standard for late-week theatrical runs, especially as a movie heads into its third week, losing a few screens and prime showtimes along the way.

Driven by glowing audience reviews, the film's crossing of the 50 crore mark worldwide is a major victory for Imtiaz Ali's latest. Main Vaapas Aaunga has now collected a total of 51.78 crore worldwide.

About the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga centres on a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while trying to make his way to Pakistan. As his memories begin to return, his grandson starts uncovering pieces of a life that existed before Partition, revealing the emotional wounds and lost connections shaped by history and borders.

The film also marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, their fifth together after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film was released in theatres on June 12, 2026.

 
imtiaz ali diljit dosanjh
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