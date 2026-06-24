Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali film beats Chand Mera Dil lifetime at ₹32 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, had a slow start at the box office but has since taken off well. The film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari has benefited from strong word-of-mouth. The film has also beaten the lifetime collections of another recent romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil. Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 13: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in a still from the Imtiaz Ali film.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which was released in theatres on June 12, collected ₹2.60 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹32.45 crore. The film showed a dip compared to Tuesday, when it collected ₹3.10 crore. On Monday, Main Vaapas Aaunga had brought in ₹2.50 crore.

The film had collected ₹12.25 crore in its first week and performed well in its second week. It collected a strong ₹1.90 crore on its second Friday. Main Vaapas Aaunga showed hikes during the weekend, collecting ₹4.35 crore on Saturday and ₹5.75 crore on Sunday. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Vivek Soni’s Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chand Mera Dil. That film was released in theatres on May 22 and collected ₹29.09 crore net in India.

With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether Main Vaapas Aaunga sees another surge in its third week.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga Main Vaapas Aauna is written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, alongside Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting roles. After its release, the film received positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, which benefited its box-office performance.

It tells the story of a 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin) who tries to go to Pakistan as his health deteriorates. As he’s bedridden, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit) returns from the UK to spend time with him in his final days. He soon realises that his grandfather is trying to find closure on something from his past in pre-partition India.

“I am overwhelmed by the response to Main Vaapas Aaunga. I find myself going to the cinema theatres and just gazing at the faces of the audience and seeing the film through their eyes. I have been to six cities already and am planning to go to more,” Imtiaz told PTI about the film’s success.