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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali film remains slow despite good response, crosses 3 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and explores themes of displacement and belonging.

Jun 13, 2026 10:48 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga released in theatres worldwide on Friday. The film which stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, received positive response from audience as well as critics upon release. Let us see how the film is performing at the box office. (Also read: Sharvari posts BTS pics from Main Vaapas Aaunga set, thanks Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina: ‘A small love letter to the crew’)

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 2: Sharvari and Vedang Raina received praise for their performances.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.86 crore on Saturday. It is a slight growth from its opening day, when it earned 1.15 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 3.57 crore and the total India net to 3.01 crore so far. The film has to pick up pace on Sunday to make the most of its opening weekend.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing stiff competition from a number of releases. From Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to Steven Spielberg's big Hollywood vehicle Disclosure Day, there are many films which are eyeing shows. Then, there are previous weeks' releases, ranging from Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, to Anurag Kashyap's Bandar and the Hollywood horror sensation Obsession- there are many films to beat!

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

"I don't like this whole thing of escapism. People often say -- Forget it, move ahead, don't remember. I feel that you should remember. Open your heart. It will not stop you from progress," Imtiaz added.

 
imtiaz ali diljit dosanjh box office
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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