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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 6: Imtiaz Ali film stays steady midweek, crosses 9 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 6: Imtiaz Ali's film was met with positive reviews upon release.

Jun 17, 2026 10:19 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 6: Imtiaz Ali returned with a love story set against the backdrop of Pakistan in his new film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Banita Sandhu, the film was met with positive reviews. The film had a slow opening and has gradually shown growth over the next few days. Has the film managed to hold that momentum? Let's take a look.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office update

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 6: The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected 1.51 crore on its 6th day of release. It is slightly lower than the previous day's haul at 1.65 crore, but the film has shown momentum on the weekdays despite being sandwiched between several other new releases (Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata). The film's highest single-day collection still stands at 2.50 crore, set on Sunday. This brings the total India gross collections to 11.66 crore and the total India net to 9.81 crore so far.

About the film

Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.

 
imtiaz ali diljit dosanjh
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