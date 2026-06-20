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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 9: Imtiaz Ali film collects 18 crore on 2nd Saturday, sees jump

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office Day 9: The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer has witnessed a solid growth over the weekend with the help of positive word of mouth.

Jun 20, 2026 10:38 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 9: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, is steadily performing at the box office as it finished its first week in cinemas on June 18, 2026. Released on June 12, the film opened to positive reviews and has continued to hold its ground despite a slow start.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 9: Imtiaz Ali film received glowing reviews upon release.

Following a slow start at the beginning of its first week, the movie managed to recover slightly over the subsequent weekdays, demonstrating a consistent yet modest draw at the box office.

According to data provided by trade tracking platform Sacnilk, the film brought in a net collection of 4.35 crore on its second Saturday, marking its ninth day in theaters. This latest addition brings its total domestic net earnings to 18.50 crore, while its overall gross collection in India now stands at 22.10 crore.

First week box office breakdown

Main Vaapas Aaunga has maintained a slow but steady run at the box office during its opening week, with daily earnings fluctuating throughout the days. The film kicked off its theatrical run on Friday, June 12, 2026, bringing in 1.15 crore on opening day. It experienced a slight jump on Saturday to earn 1.85 crore, before hitting its weekend peak on Sunday with a collection of 2.50 crore. Following the weekend, Monday saw the weekday drop, with earnings coming back down to 1.15 crore.

In a special post on Instagram, Vedang Raina talked about the response to the film and wrote, “Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari . This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.”

 
imtiaz ali diljit dosanjh box office
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