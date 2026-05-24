Main Vaapas Aaunga first review out: Ektaa Kapoor says Imtiaz Ali is in 'top form', reveals film's ‘surprise package’

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Main Vaapas Aaungais still days away from hitting theatres, but the film’s first review is already out — and it comes from none other than television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor. On Sunday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the film and also revealed the name of the actor who turned out to be the “surprise package.”

Ektaa reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga

Ektaa Kapoor praised Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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Ektaa wrote, "So I still can’t get over the film I saw… It genuinely took me an entire day to even think of what to write because I didn’t want to get a single word wrong. A film that the world is going to witness in June… I got to experience in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what’s coming next!"

She added, "This movie is called Main Vaapas Aaunga, a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition. A film that beautifully shows how generations may think differently, live differently, and love differently… yet somehow it all leads back to the same thing: you have to fall in love. It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends. It creates an unheard-of, unbelievable nostalgia. It leaves everyone thinking about that one person they never got closure with… that one person they left with unfinished promises… That one person they know they’ll remember even on their last day. This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever."

Ektaa lauds Diljit’s restrained performance

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{{^usCountry}} Ektaa said Imtiaz Ali “is in top form” and called A.R. Rahman’s music “pure magic” in the film. Praising Diljit, she wrote, "What stays with you is @diljitdosanjh restrained performance. He carries his emotions and his duality in his eyes, playing a young man who doesn't know how to express himself, what to commit to, or how to navigate his relationships". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa said Imtiaz Ali “is in top form” and called A.R. Rahman’s music “pure magic” in the film. Praising Diljit, she wrote, "What stays with you is @diljitdosanjh restrained performance. He carries his emotions and his duality in his eyes, playing a young man who doesn't know how to express himself, what to commit to, or how to navigate his relationships". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ektaa mighty impressed by Vedang {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa mighty impressed by Vedang {{/usCountry}}

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But the one actor who impressed Ektaa the most was Vedang Raina. She wrote, "But the surprise package of the film is #VedangRaina. What an outstanding breakout performance! I had seen him in The Archies and liked him there, but here he’s truly in top form. He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film. #Sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she’s definitely someone we’ll look forward to seeing in many more films."

Praising Naseeruddin Shah’s performance, she wrote, "@naseeruddnshah is simply an icon. Any words used to describe how good he is would honestly feel inadequate, because nothing truly does justice to the kind of actor he is. Can’t stop thinking about this film."

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About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film is set during the Partition era and marks Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will release in theatres on June 12, where it will clash with three other films — Bharat Bhagya Vidhata starring Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past directed by Vikram Bhatt.

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