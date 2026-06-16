‘Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me’: Vedang Raina pens emotional note, thanks Imtiaz Ali

Vedang Raina is basking in the release of his third film Main Vaapas Aaunga. The romantic drama set against the backdrop of Partition, has been receiving glowing reviews since its release on Friday. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Vedang has now shared a bunch of BTS stills from the film's shoot and penned an emotional note to share his gratitude.

What Vedang said

Vedang Raina shared BTS stills from the set of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one pic, he was seen in character, wearing a turban and carrying a bag as a student. Another picture saw him with Sharvari. Vedang was also seen sharing a frame with Naseeruddin Shah, as both of the actors essay the same character in their youth and old age. In the caption, Vedang began, “I came home one day after an audition (I was 19) and told my parents that acting is what makes me feel the most alive. I didn’t expect to say that and I was as surprised as they were. It’s now been 2 and a half years since I came into this industry that’s given me everything and my gut feeling was right.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari . This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari . This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Concluding his note, Vedang said, "I’m as passionate as ever and I’m driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Thank you for your blessings. Main Vaapas Aaunga in cinemas now🎥🤍

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep."

About the film

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga centers on a 95-year-old man who suffers a sudden stroke while frantically attempting to travel to Pakistan. As the elderly man drifts between consciousness and fragmented memories, his grandson steps in to piece together scattered recollections of a life lived before the Partition. Through this intergenerational journey, the grandson faces the painful reality of a dying man unable to find closure in his final days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON