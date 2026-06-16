'Main Vaapas Aaunga is deeply emotional film': Pakistani director Umar Nasir Ali praises Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently earning widespread praise for his latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. While the film opened to a modest response at the box office despite strong reviews, positive word of mouth appears to be helping it gain momentum. Beyond winning appreciation from audiences and industry insiders in India, the film has also resonated with Pakistani filmmaker Umar Nasir Ali, who recently expressed his admiration for the project.

Pakistani filmmaker reviews Main Vaapas Aaunga

Pakistani filmmaker reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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On Monday, Pakistani filmmaker Umar Nasir Ali took to Instagram and, sharing the poster of Main Vaapas Aaunga, wrote, “Main Vaapas Aaunga is a beautiful and deeply emotional film, one that stays with you long after it ends. As one of our upcoming stories is set against the backdrop of Partition, we were naturally curious to experience Imtiaz Ali's @imtiazaliofficial interpretation of this chapter of history. As expected, it is unmistakably Imtiaz Ali.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further praised Naseeruddin Shah’s performance and wrote, “What stood out most was the extraordinary performance by Naseeruddin Shah, and the editing by Aarti Bajaj @artb is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling, something every film student can learn from. Needless to say anything about AR Rahman.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further praised Naseeruddin Shah’s performance and wrote, “What stood out most was the extraordinary performance by Naseeruddin Shah, and the editing by Aarti Bajaj @artb is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling, something every film student can learn from. Needless to say anything about AR Rahman.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also revealed that he is working on a project based on Partition and wrote, “So much has been written and filmed about Partition over the decades. From Manto, Bhisham Sahni, Intizar Husain, Qurratulain Hyder and Ali Akbar Natiq to generations of filmmakers across the subcontinent, each has found new ways of engaging with its memories, wounds and humanity. Perhaps that is because Partition is simply too vast to be contained within a single story. Each generation returns to it, uncovering new meanings. In many ways, the working title of our own project, Chor Aaye Hum, echoes a similar sentiment of memory, belonging and return. We look forward to sharing our own journey with this subject soon.” About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also revealed that he is working on a project based on Partition and wrote, “So much has been written and filmed about Partition over the decades. From Manto, Bhisham Sahni, Intizar Husain, Qurratulain Hyder and Ali Akbar Natiq to generations of filmmakers across the subcontinent, each has found new ways of engaging with its memories, wounds and humanity. Perhaps that is because Partition is simply too vast to be contained within a single story. Each generation returns to it, uncovering new meanings. In many ways, the working title of our own project, Chor Aaye Hum, echoes a similar sentiment of memory, belonging and return. We look forward to sharing our own journey with this subject soon.” About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

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Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. It explores themes of love, loss, memory, migration and belonging, drawing inspiration from real-life accounts of people affected by the 1947 Partition.

The film took a slow start, collecting ₹1.15 crore on its opening day. However, positive audience feedback helped boost its collections, with the film earning more on its first Monday ( ₹1.25 crore) than on its opening day. BookMyShow data also indicates growing interest, with several night shows in Delhi and Mumbai reporting limited seat availability. It remains to be seen whether the strong word of mouth can significantly revive the film’s box-office run.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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