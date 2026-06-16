Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga sees packed theatres across cities after 4 days amid strong word of mouth

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has been receiving glowing reviews and heaps of praise from audiences. Photos and videos of viewers leaving theatres with tears in their eyes have also surfaced on social media. However, the praise for Imtiaz's film did not translate into box office numbers during the first three days of its release, but that now appears to be changing. Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga featuring actors Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh.

Main Vaapas Aaunga witnesses packed theatres With strong word of mouth, the film is steadily gaining footfall in theatres, and the results are becoming visible. Recently, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how theatres in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are almost full, with only a few seats remaining for the film's Tuesday night shows.

Sharing the same, he wrote, "#MainVaapasAaunga running houseful in Delhi- NCR. Good Tuesday-offer day growth all across. Film held up very well on Monday as it collected in the same range as Friday. Tuesday numbers will match/most likely outnumber jigra’s tuesday numbers."