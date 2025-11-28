Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi High Court seeking stay on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

The parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee, Late Major Mohit Sharma, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay on the release of the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, according to a report by Bar and Bench. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar.

Family urges a stay on the release of Dhurandhar

In their petition, the family alleges that the film appears to draw directly from the life, covert operations and martyrdom of the decorated Special Forces officer without obtaining permission from the Indian Army or from Major Sharma’s legal heirs. They argue that although media reports and online discussions have linked Dhurandhar to Major Sharma’s story, the filmmakers have neither acknowledged such inspiration nor consulted the family at any point.

The petition states that a martyr “is not a commercial commodity,” and asserts that no one has the right to reconstruct a soldier’s life for profit without ensuring truth, dignity and requisite approval. The family further contends that an unauthorised portrayal violates the martyr’s posthumous personality rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, along with the family’s own right to privacy and dignity.

Serious concerns over national security have also been raised. According to the plea, the film appears to depict sensitive military tactics, infiltration strategies and operational procedures without any indication that the makers obtained clearance or script approval from the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the authority governing how the Indian Army is portrayed in media.

The respondents named in the petition include the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the ADGPI, the film’s director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, and producer Jio Studios. The petitioners have requested the Court to halt the film’s release and mandate a private screening for Major Sharma’s family before any public premiere. They also seek a broader declaration that future films based on real-life military martyrs must obtain prior authorisation from both the Army and the martyr’s legal heirs.

The family is being represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharma of Samaanta Law Firm (SLF). The matter is expected to be listed for hearing next week.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is one of the most anticipated upcoming action dramas from filmmaker Aditya Dhar. While the makers have not officially confirmed the film’s plot, early reports suggest that it is a high-intensity, military-themed thriller centred on covert operations and national security stakes.

The film is being produced by Jio Studios, with Aditya Dhar at the helm, known for directing the National Award-winning Uri: The Surgical Strike. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.